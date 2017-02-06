WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:01 pm
weighman wrote:
That's a bit harsh S-O most fans including me do not attend training . I am hopeful that the coaching staff will sort it .
We were still in the dressing room for the start of the 2nd half .
I am not a coach but we seem to let opposition attackers too much room instead of closing them down .

COYD


This is one of the reasons I thought we were crap, even a jobsworth like Bentham wasn't pulling us up for being offside which says something.

Part of looking the business of a top side is to look professional. After a great start yesterday, we just looked anything but professional.

Very few systems in place, little planning apparent, a bit haphazard and disorganised really.

Perhaps it was just the side Thornton fielded and the side against Keighley will be better.

Players on my 'dubious about' list are ...
Heil
Tali
Kesik
Miller
Hedges
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:21 pm
No beating about the bush there mate.

I think we have to give the players a fair chance , it was Hedges 1st game back .

I do not like picking out players & naming them . There have been some positive performances & I feel we are in a better position than this time last season .

COYD

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:37 pm
Probably a good job you aren't picking the squad then isn't it? You would be leaving them with one half back 2 hookers that may have pace but lack any signs of defence and Liam Welham in centres? Not ideal.
Could name players that have had worse games but during friendlies I find picking out players slightly unnecessary.

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:24 pm
Don't normally pick players out, but there we go ..

They will be fine against lesser opponents I suppose.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
