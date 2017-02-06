weighman wrote: That's a bit harsh S-O most fans including me do not attend training . I am hopeful that the coaching staff will sort it .

We were still in the dressing room for the start of the 2nd half .

I am not a coach but we seem to let opposition attackers too much room instead of closing them down .



COYD

This is one of the reasons I thought we were crap, even a jobsworth like Bentham wasn't pulling us up for being offside which says something.Part of looking the business of a top side is to look professional. After a great start yesterday, we just looked anything but professional.Very few systems in place, little planning apparent, a bit haphazard and disorganised really.Perhaps it was just the side Thornton fielded and the side against Keighley will be better.Players on my 'dubious about' list are ...HeilTaliKesikMillerHedges