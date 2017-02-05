WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 1:13 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1196
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Wanderer wrote:
Dons + 8 10/11 with Skybet.


I've got a feeling an 8 point start for the Dons might not be enough but it all depends how much game time is given to the more experienced Hull players.

I'll be highly delighted if we can win today. Looking forward to a good game. :)

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 1:39 pm
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 47826
Location: Doncaster
Double Movement wrote:
I've got a feeling an 8 point start for the Dons might not be enough but it all depends how much game time is given to the more experienced Hull players.


I hope I'm wrong, but I tend to agree. I think Hull will really be wanting a win today after their previous pre-season results.

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 2:25 pm
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 47826
Location: Doncaster
After the announcement of the teams, it's now Dons + 4 10/11.

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 5:25 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6065
Hull comfortable winners 18- 38 after a good start by the Dons .
Doncaster left out Feka, Spiers, Carr & Cross. Mason Tonks not included .

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:54 pm
Double Movement
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 1196
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
There was no Corey Hansen today either.

Jamie Thackray was Man Of The Match and deservedly so. I think he played for about 70 minutes as well.

Hull certainly asked more questions than Sheffield or Leeds. I'm reasonably happy with our forward options. We seemed quite disjointed in attack at times when we move the ball wide, and poor in defense on occasions.

Why was Sam Doherty the man set to collect the kick-off at the start of the second half? I wonder if Ryan Wright got injured? I don't think playing Jordie Hedges in the middle unit worked.

At least the game should have highlighted some of the things we need to work on.

I'm sure we'll do very well against the teams we can steamroller down the middle; how well we'll do against the rest depends on how much improvement we can find defensively and whether we can get better co-ordinated in attack.

I think we've got a team that's good enough to challenge for promotion but there's still a lot of work to be done - although to be fair the players haven't had much time playing together so certain frailties are probably only to be expected at this stage.

I can't wait for the season to start for real. :)

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:56 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6065
Ryan Wright did pick up a knock .
We missed Cross for his speed around the ruck area, agree about Thackray he looks a handful .

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:41 am
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16440
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
I thought we were crap .... wish I hadn't gone. Mind you I was ill.
Bentham ... what a pr/ck!!!!!

Some of the schoolboy errors we made defied belief. I won't bother detailing them, but you could half Hull's score and more without them.

Yes some of our players are great, but some are ordinary and have done little in three games.

Thornton needs to sort them out or get rid.

Our defence, particularly right side is not good enough. Meanwhile Thornton plays his fiddle in la la land, blissfully unaware.

COYD
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:43 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6065
That's a bit harsh S-O most fans including me do not attend training . I am hopeful that the coaching staff will sort it .
We were still in the dressing room for the start of the 2nd half .
I am not a coach but we seem to let opposition attackers too much room instead of closing them down .

COYD

Re: Doncaster v Hull Sunday 5/2/2017 3pm

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 4:59 pm
DonnyPlumber
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 2:40 pm
Posts: 820
Location: sat in Doncaster....gods back garden
The Hull game was by far the toughest of the three matches with them fielding a good half dozen with super league experience. That said I think we've looked quite good so far. Can't see many sides having a pack like ours just hope the half's can lead them around the paddock
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  