There was no Corey Hansen today either.Jamie Thackray was Man Of The Match and deservedly so. I think he played for about 70 minutes as well.Hull certainly asked more questions than Sheffield or Leeds. I'm reasonably happy with our forward options. We seemed quite disjointed in attack at times when we move the ball wide, and poor in defense on occasions.Why was Sam Doherty the man set to collect the kick-off at the start of the second half? I wonder if Ryan Wright got injured? I don't think playing Jordie Hedges in the middle unit worked.At least the game should have highlighted some of the things we need to work on.I'm sure we'll do very well against the teams we can steamroller down the middle; how well we'll do against the rest depends on how much improvement we can find defensively and whether we can get better co-ordinated in attack.I think we've got a team that's good enough to challenge for promotion but there's still a lot of work to be done - although to be fair the players haven't had much time playing together so certain frailties are probably only to be expected at this stage.I can't wait for the season to start for real.