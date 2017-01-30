What a fine chap you are. Here are the complex rules that the super talented bullinenemyland put together and that I employed last year:



Regular Season:



Correctly predict winning side - 1pt

Correctly predict winning side and the winning margin - 5pts

Correctly predict a draw - 10pts

Correctly predict every game in round - Double points awarded (based on your basic weekly score)

Top weekly points scorer will also get a bonus 5pts. If there is a draw, a tiebreaker will be used to decide who wins.



The top 12 at the end of the regular season go on to predict the super 8 fixtures.



Playoffs:



Week One

G1 - 1st vs 4th

G2 - 2nd vs 3rd

G3 - 5th vs 12th (Loser eliminated)

G4 - 6th vs 11th (Loser eliminated)

G5 - 7th vs 10th (Loser eliminated)

G6 - 8th vs 9th (Loser eliminated)



Week Two

G7 - Winner G1 vs Lowest placed winner of G3-G6

G8 - Winner G2 vs 2nd Lowest placed winner of G3-G6

G9 - Loser G2 vs 3rd Lowest placed winner of G3-G6

G10 - Loser G1 vs 4th Lowest placed winner of G3-G6



Week Three - SEMI FINALS

G11 - Winner G7 vs Winner G9

G12 - Winner G8 vs Winner G10



Week Four - GRAND FINAL

G13 - Winner G11 vs Winner G12