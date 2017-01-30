WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions League

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Predictions League

 
Post a reply

Predictions League

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 5:35 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2923
Location: Bradford
Is anyone intending to run one this year?

I might be willing to take it on, if no one else is mug enough to do it. But if someone else wants to run with it, then please be my guest :)

Re: Predictions League

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:02 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3637
Location: Hornsea
Put me down for:
Bulls loss by 80 each week.

Re: Predictions League

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:46 am
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6388
Location: LS9
Sadly with a new job I can't really run it this year. I'll happily share the rules, spreadsheets such as they are with anyone who wants the gig.

Re: Predictions League

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:14 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2923
Location: Bradford
Pumpetypump wrote:
Sadly with a new job I can't really run it this year. I'll happily share the rules, spreadsheets such as they are with anyone who wants the gig.


Fair enough PP, thanks for what you've done in previous years

I'll take it on (unless anyone else put their hand up immediately, which given the tumbleweed on this thread seems unlikely). I'll make a post later to launch it

PP - could you message me with the rules please? Or post them on there. Either is fine :)

Re: Predictions League

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:24 pm
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6388
Location: LS9
What a fine chap you are. Here are the complex rules that the super talented bullinenemyland put together and that I employed last year:

Regular Season:

Correctly predict winning side - 1pt
Correctly predict winning side and the winning margin - 5pts
Correctly predict a draw - 10pts
Correctly predict every game in round - Double points awarded (based on your basic weekly score)
Top weekly points scorer will also get a bonus 5pts. If there is a draw, a tiebreaker will be used to decide who wins.

The top 12 at the end of the regular season go on to predict the super 8 fixtures.

Playoffs:

Week One
G1 - 1st vs 4th
G2 - 2nd vs 3rd
G3 - 5th vs 12th (Loser eliminated)
G4 - 6th vs 11th (Loser eliminated)
G5 - 7th vs 10th (Loser eliminated)
G6 - 8th vs 9th (Loser eliminated)

Week Two
G7 - Winner G1 vs Lowest placed winner of G3-G6
G8 - Winner G2 vs 2nd Lowest placed winner of G3-G6
G9 - Loser G2 vs 3rd Lowest placed winner of G3-G6
G10 - Loser G1 vs 4th Lowest placed winner of G3-G6

Week Three - SEMI FINALS
G11 - Winner G7 vs Winner G9
G12 - Winner G8 vs Winner G10

Week Four - GRAND FINAL
G13 - Winner G11 vs Winner G12

Re: Predictions League

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:27 pm
Pumpetypump User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pm
Posts: 6388
Location: LS9
I should also say that on two occasions the winner was offered a monetary prize for a charity of their choice, and yet mysteriously never accepted it and disappeared. Someone is bumping off the winners.....

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, Bicesterbull, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, bullocks, Bulls4Champs, chapylad, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, EW for PM, HamsterChops, HiramC, le penguin, linebacker53, Old Timer No 4, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, ridlerbull, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Stockwell & Smales, tigertot, tikkabull, unknownlegend, vbfg and 338 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,512,2641,50875,7304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  