What a fine chap you are. Here are the complex rules that the super talented bullinenemyland put together and that I employed last year:
Regular Season:
Correctly predict winning side - 1pt
Correctly predict winning side and the winning margin - 5pts
Correctly predict a draw - 10pts
Correctly predict every game in round - Double points awarded (based on your basic weekly score)
Top weekly points scorer will also get a bonus 5pts. If there is a draw, a tiebreaker will be used to decide who wins.
The top 12 at the end of the regular season go on to predict the super 8 fixtures.
Playoffs:
Week One
G1 - 1st vs 4th
G2 - 2nd vs 3rd
G3 - 5th vs 12th (Loser eliminated)
G4 - 6th vs 11th (Loser eliminated)
G5 - 7th vs 10th (Loser eliminated)
G6 - 8th vs 9th (Loser eliminated)
Week Two
G7 - Winner G1 vs Lowest placed winner of G3-G6
G8 - Winner G2 vs 2nd Lowest placed winner of G3-G6
G9 - Loser G2 vs 3rd Lowest placed winner of G3-G6
G10 - Loser G1 vs 4th Lowest placed winner of G3-G6
Week Three - SEMI FINALS
G11 - Winner G7 vs Winner G9
G12 - Winner G8 vs Winner G10
Week Four - GRAND FINAL
G13 - Winner G11 vs Winner G12