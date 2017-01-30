Nice to see a bit of positive news for a change. Didn't see it as a very inspiring capture at the time but now actually looking forward to seeing how he goes with a slightly better set of players around him.
Article also confirms Hill, Ratchford and Penny definitely not available for start of season as expected, along with a June return for Currie.
http://www.sportinglife.com/rugby-leagu ... nes-switch
Article also confirms Hill, Ratchford and Penny definitely not available for start of season as expected, along with a June return for Currie.
http://www.sportinglife.com/rugby-leagu ... nes-switch