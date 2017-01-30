|
|
After the 23 game season:
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Batley
4. Halifax
5. Featherstone
6. Toulouse
7. Dewsbury
8. Sheffield
9. Swinton
10. Rochdale
11. Bradford
12. Oldham
Super 8's/Champ Shield:
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Batley
4. Halifax
5. Toulouse
6. Dewsbury
7. Sheffield
8. Featherstone
9. Rochdale
10. Bradford
11. Swinton
12. Oldham
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:14 pm
|
|
Homer_J_Simpson wrote:
Think you're all being way too pessimistic about your own team's chances. Here's my table fwiw.
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Toulouse
4. Featherstone
5. Batley
6. Halifax
7. Swinton
8. Bradford
9. Sheffield
10. Dewsbury
11. Oldham
12. Rochdale
Is that before or after the points deduction?
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:14 pm
|
|
Can see us struggling versus most teams without urgent reinforcement in the forwards. The young lads are keen but that won't be enough to stay up.
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:16 pm
|
|
Sheffield with Chisholme has got to be with a few more points now
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:36 pm
|
|
If Foster and Joseph re-sign this week we will be okay in the forwards against Rochdale and Swinton early on if there are no injuries against KR. Gives us an extra 2-3 week to bring people in for the rest of the season.
May need to re-jig Sheff with Dane signing. I reckon we could have taken them at home. Not now though haha!
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:38 pm
|
|
1. London
2. Hull KR
3. Fev
4. Fax
5. Batley
6. Toulouse
7. Swinton
8. Oldham
9.Sheffield
10.Dewsbury
11.Bradford
12.Rochdale
Best of luck to all teams
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:55 am
|
|
I think Bradford have to look at it this way (targeted games):
Lose all against the top 4 finishing teams during the 23 game season (any points here is a bonus)
Win home games against the middle 4 finishing teams during the 23 game season (any away points here is a bonus)
Win home and away games against the bottom 4 finishing teams during the 23 game season (assuming Bradford finish in these spaces this gives 6 wins)
That would give you 20 points (10 wins) minus 12 = 8 points
Then having improved during the season (new players coming in) win 5 out of the remaining 7 "super 8's" or whatever it is called to give you 18-20 points which is about the mark you'll need to stop up, I believe that Bradford can do this but it will be a big ask. For me the biggest issue with this analysis is that 3 (at least 2) of the games you'll be targeting for wins are games 2, 3 & 4 (Rochdale H, Swinton A & Toulouse H) you could with these games being later in the season. Personally for the fans at Bradford and the brown excrement that you have had to go through I hope you make it.
so my prediction (more in hope for Fev then expectation):
1. Hull KR
2. Fev
3. London
4. Batley
5. Fax
6. Sheffield
7. Toulouse
8. Swinton
9.Oldham
10.Bradford
11.Dewsbury
12.Rochdale
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:14 pm
|
|
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Fev
4. Fax
5. Batley
6. Toulouse
7. Swinton
8. Oldham
9.Sheffield
10.Dewsbury
11.Bradford
12.Rochdale
I believe we will make a fist of it and that it will be tight as a Gnat's chuff at the bottom (or to summarise, Fist, Chuff, Bottom). However, ultimately we'll fall short and be relegated.
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:43 pm
|
|
Funnily enough I tend to agree;http://i.rlfans.com/forums/viewtopic.php?f=19&t=601971
Still need to see some forward reinforcements soon though or we wont be winning enough games against anybody.
|
|
Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:47 pm
|
|
How does the shield / relegation work are we back to zero points when that starts?
|
