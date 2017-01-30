I think Bradford have to look at it this way (targeted games):

Lose all against the top 4 finishing teams during the 23 game season (any points here is a bonus)

Win home games against the middle 4 finishing teams during the 23 game season (any away points here is a bonus)

Win home and away games against the bottom 4 finishing teams during the 23 game season (assuming Bradford finish in these spaces this gives 6 wins)



That would give you 20 points (10 wins) minus 12 = 8 points



Then having improved during the season (new players coming in) win 5 out of the remaining 7 "super 8's" or whatever it is called to give you 18-20 points which is about the mark you'll need to stop up, I believe that Bradford can do this but it will be a big ask. For me the biggest issue with this analysis is that 3 (at least 2) of the games you'll be targeting for wins are games 2, 3 & 4 (Rochdale H, Swinton A & Toulouse H) you could with these games being later in the season. Personally for the fans at Bradford and the brown excrement that you have had to go through I hope you make it.



so my prediction (more in hope for Fev then expectation):

1. Hull KR

2. Fev

3. London

4. Batley

5. Fax

6. Sheffield

7. Toulouse

8. Swinton

9.Oldham

10.Bradford

11.Dewsbury

12.Rochdale