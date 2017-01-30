After the 23 game season:
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Batley
4. Halifax
5. Featherstone
6. Toulouse
7. Dewsbury
8. Sheffield
9. Swinton
10. Rochdale
11. Bradford
12. Oldham
Super 8's/Champ Shield:
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Batley
4. Halifax
5. Toulouse
6. Dewsbury
7. Sheffield
8. Featherstone
9. Rochdale
10. Bradford
11. Swinton
12. Oldham
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Batley
4. Halifax
5. Featherstone
6. Toulouse
7. Dewsbury
8. Sheffield
9. Swinton
10. Rochdale
11. Bradford
12. Oldham
Super 8's/Champ Shield:
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Batley
4. Halifax
5. Toulouse
6. Dewsbury
7. Sheffield
8. Featherstone
9. Rochdale
10. Bradford
11. Swinton
12. Oldham