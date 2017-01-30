WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League Predictions

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:08 pm
After the 23 game season:

1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Batley
4. Halifax
5. Featherstone
6. Toulouse
7. Dewsbury
8. Sheffield
9. Swinton
10. Rochdale
11. Bradford
12. Oldham


Super 8's/Champ Shield:

1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Batley
4. Halifax

5. Toulouse
6. Dewsbury
7. Sheffield
8. Featherstone
9. Rochdale
10. Bradford
11. Swinton
12. Oldham
Re: League Predictions

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:14 pm
Homer_J_Simpson wrote:
Think you're all being way too pessimistic about your own team's chances. Here's my table fwiw.

1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Toulouse
4. Featherstone
5. Batley
6. Halifax
7. Swinton
8. Bradford
9. Sheffield
10. Dewsbury
11. Oldham
12. Rochdale

Is that before or after the points deduction?
Re: League Predictions

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:14 pm
Can see us struggling versus most teams without urgent reinforcement in the forwards. The young lads are keen but that won't be enough to stay up.
Re: League Predictions

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:16 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
After the 23 game season:

1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Batley
4. Halifax
5. Featherstone
6. Toulouse
7. Dewsbury
8. Sheffield
9. Swinton
10. Rochdale
11. Bradford
12. Oldham


Super 8's/Champ Shield:

1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Batley
4. Halifax

5. Toulouse
6. Dewsbury
7. Sheffield
8. Featherstone
9. Rochdale
10. Bradford
11. Swinton
12. Oldham


Sheffield with Chisholme has got to be with a few more points now
Re: League Predictions

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:36 pm
If Foster and Joseph re-sign this week we will be okay in the forwards against Rochdale and Swinton early on if there are no injuries against KR. Gives us an extra 2-3 week to bring people in for the rest of the season.

May need to re-jig Sheff with Dane signing. I reckon we could have taken them at home. Not now though haha!
