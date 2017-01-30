|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25958
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
So what's your prediction for the final table? We can re-visit this occasionally as we go along. Here's mine:
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Batley
4. Featherstone
5. Halifax
6. Dewsbury
7. Sheffield
8. Swinton
9. Toulouse
10. Oldham
11. Rochdale
12. Bradford
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:36 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 395
|
would be inclined to agree unless some stops are pulled out we may be doomed to fail..
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:44 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4241
|
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Featherstone
4. Batley
5. Halifax
6. Sheffield
7. Toulouse
8. Swinton
9. Dewsbury
10. Oldham
11. Rochdale
12. Bradford
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:44 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4044
Location: Bradford
|
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Batley
4. Featherstone
5. Sheffield
6. Toulouse
7. Halifax
8. Dewsbury
9. Swinton
10. Bradford
11. Oldham
12. Rochdale
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 5:29 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2920
Location: Bradford
|
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Fev
4. Batley
5. Halifax
6. Toulouse
7. Dewsbury
8. Swinton
9. Sheffield
10. Oldham
11. Bulls
12. Rochdale
I see us managing to conspire to be relegated by getting ourselves into a position to avoid it - but then blowing it right at the end
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 5:40 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 254
|
Being a kr fan my predictions 1st london 2nd Kr 3rd Featherstone 4th Batley 5th Halifax 6th Toulouse 7th Sheffield 8th Swanton 9th bulls 10th Oldham 11 th Dewsbury 12 Rochdale good luck for season just not against us hope U win all but the 3 against us
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 5:44 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7981
Location: Odsal Stadium
|
Bit hard to predict, as we still know very little about the new owners plans. I'd have thought they would be wanting to set out their long term plan fairly soon now that season tickets are on sale.
I'm paying as I go though I think, I just don't have the appetite to sign up for a full year of the unknown. But as the squad stands today, we will need a minor miracle to avoid relegation.
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:11 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2288
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
|
Hoping the group will try and keep us up otherwise what was the point in taking us on, just let us fold then start another team in the CH1.
Im hoping for a 10th placed finish, but this all depends on which players if any we can pick up as the season goes on
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:28 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 16, 2011 11:16 am
Posts: 470
|
Think you're all being way too pessimistic about your own team's chances. Here's my table fwiw.
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Toulouse
4. Featherstone
5. Batley
6. Halifax
7. Swinton
8. Bradford
9. Sheffield
10. Dewsbury
11. Oldham
12. Rochdale
|
|
Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:11 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 784
Location: Waiting
|
Homer_J_Simpson wrote:
Think you're all being way too pessimistic about your own team's chances. Here's my table fwiw.
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Toulouse
4. Featherstone
5. Batley
6. Halifax
7. Swinton
8. Bradford
9. Sheffield
10. Dewsbury
11. Oldham
12. Rochdale
I would happily take that but I just can't see it.
|
