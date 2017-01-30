WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League Predictions

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net League Predictions

 
Post a reply

League Predictions

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:34 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25958
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
So what's your prediction for the final table? We can re-visit this occasionally as we go along. Here's mine:

1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Batley
4. Featherstone
5. Halifax
6. Dewsbury
7. Sheffield
8. Swinton
9. Toulouse
10. Oldham
11. Rochdale
12. Bradford
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: League Predictions

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:36 pm
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 395
would be inclined to agree unless some stops are pulled out we may be doomed to fail..

Re: League Predictions

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:44 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4241
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Featherstone
4. Batley
5. Halifax
6. Sheffield
7. Toulouse
8. Swinton
9. Dewsbury
10. Oldham
11. Rochdale
12. Bradford

Re: League Predictions

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:44 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4044
Location: Bradford
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Batley
4. Featherstone
5. Sheffield
6. Toulouse
7. Halifax
8. Dewsbury
9. Swinton
10. Bradford
11. Oldham
12. Rochdale

I BELIEVE

Re: League Predictions

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 5:29 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2919
Location: Bradford
1. Hull KR
2. London
3. Fev
4. Batley
5. Halifax
6. Toulouse
7. Dewsbury
8. Swinton
9. Sheffield
10. Oldham
11. Bulls
12. Rochdale

I see us managing to conspire to be relegated by getting ourselves into a position to avoid it - but then blowing it right at the end

Re: League Predictions

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 5:40 pm
rebelrobin Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed May 01, 2013 7:23 pm
Posts: 254
Being a kr fan my predictions 1st london 2nd Kr 3rd Featherstone 4th Batley 5th Halifax 6th Toulouse 7th Sheffield 8th Swanton 9th bulls 10th Oldham 11 th Dewsbury 12 Rochdale good luck for season just not against us hope U win all but the 3 against us

Re: League Predictions

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 5:44 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 7981
Location: Odsal Stadium
Bit hard to predict, as we still know very little about the new owners plans. I'd have thought they would be wanting to set out their long term plan fairly soon now that season tickets are on sale.

I'm paying as I go though I think, I just don't have the appetite to sign up for a full year of the unknown. But as the squad stands today, we will need a minor miracle to avoid relegation.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BeechwoodBull, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, Dannyboywt, exiledbull, fifty50, HamsterChops, king benny, MICKY1920, mumbyisgod, Nozzy, Old Timer No 4, paulwalker71, Peregrine, phillgee, RickyF1, roger daly, RoyBoy29, rugbyreddog, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Surely not, tigertot, vbfg, woolly07 and 290 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,511,5661,69375,7244,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  