Bit hard to predict, as we still know very little about the new owners plans. I'd have thought they would be wanting to set out their long term plan fairly soon now that season tickets are on sale.
I'm paying as I go though I think, I just don't have the appetite to sign up for a full year of the unknown. But as the squad stands today, we will need a minor miracle to avoid relegation.
