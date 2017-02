Jake the Peg wrote: How did abdul go?

I really rated his performance against Bradford tbh. Not quite as good as Jamie Ellis who was a justified choice for Mom but JA put in a decent shift and contribution and didn't really put a foot wrong. He switched play well, he passed well, he ran forcefully, supported some runners, made good yards in attack. His last kick options could have been a bit better.In defence, he was solid and enthusiastic.Also to put the record straight, Bradford scored their final interception try from Danny Addy's pass and not Abdull's pass as was widely reported.He has shed some timber since he's been with us and looks fit and hungry. He will only get better with more game time and to do that he knows he will have to play well. I think Sheens rates him too, judging by his post match comments. As a failed clairvoyant in another life, I predict he will sign with us permanently when we get promoted back to SL in Sept.