rover 2000 wrote: its not the championship clubs we are bothered about its the middle 8s were our problems may start if we cannot beat Rochdale Swinton etc we may as well give up

You should be bothered about the Champ clubs. Look at us last season? Same attitude and we finished outside the top 4. As an SL relegated side we had the attitude of "We will walk this league and get promoted". Please don't fall into the same trap. You should finish top in theory but there's still games to be won.