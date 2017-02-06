Jake the Peg wrote:
How did abdul go?
He did well. One really strong run that stood out. Pretty solid in defence and attack.
Bradford deserve huge credit for the spirit they showed, after what's happened there. Some good players, especially in the front row and Young Lilley - but also 3 or 4 lads who looked like they'd come straight out of under-19s. Very probably they had. Add in a few more signings and, if they can add some cohesion to their play, they should
avoid the drop. 12 points is a lot to make up in 22 remaining games though. It might be the Championship 8s before they climb off the bottom.
Despite conceding 24, I thought we did okay defensively. The first try was soft, but the second was a good kick, and the two interceptions were attacking misfires rather than defensive weakness.
With ball in hand it was nice to see the props chewing up the yards down the middle. Bradford, while not lacking effort, understandably didn't look that well drilled in defence. It'll be tougher in some other games, but we should get sharper as the season progresses too.