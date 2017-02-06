WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford 17

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 7:52 am
Gallanteer User avatar
vbfg wrote:
Moss is class. Very glad you wasted him on the wing today.


Looks very fast and in other circumstances you might be right but Quinlan is in his way for FB, and I wouldn't swap them over.

Good game and result. Letting in 4 tries wasn't great though, especially the first which was quite soft. Sheens has got 22 rounds to keep tightening things up though. Bradford are out to prove a point this season and on that performance, will do well this year.
Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:29 am
The highlight for me was the support play. Minns try on the stroke of half time was a prime example, but the one that impressed me most was the linkage between Clarkson and Scruton for Scruton's 2nd try. Sheens is working his magic here. Clarkson looks like a rejuvenated player and at last he is showing us what a good ball player he is.

I was disappointed with the way Rovers didn't get to grips with the outstanding leadership of Lilley. Did he get tackled at all in the game? If he hadn't of played it would have been a cricket score. One he returns to his parent club the Bulls will struggle. Pryce was way off the pace and is a spent force.

I was talking to Clint Newton after the game and he remarked on Rovers completion rates as an area Sheens will be looking for improvement. He also thought too much respect was being afforded to the Bulls by the players and the crowd. I daren't reveal what he thought of the ref!

Looking at the other results, Toulouse thrashing Batley sends out a msg of intent, and Swinton's big pack almost turned over London. A mate of mine went to the Fax v Fev game and said it was 'a rough, tough give no quarter slog in the bog'. Result of the day has to be newcomers Rochdale's thrashing of Dewsbury. I'm warming to this division.

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 6:29 pm
Much more enthusiasm for me. Lots of support runners and passing at the line hence our forwards scoring down the middle of the park.
Lots of options seemed like we could score at will at times.
Hard to really judge as it was both teams first game. They kept going. Lilly kicked fantastically. Our kick execution was poor.
Thought our defence was ok. Dominated the ruck. Can only recall one break by them. Their kicking was excellent and scored 2 intercepts. Our back row can contribute a lot more which is promising.
A lot of positives.
Quinlan causes mayhem when he joins the attack. More to come from Moss, Heffernan and Abdul.
The ref....well.

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:14 pm
To reiterate what a lot of people are saying:

1. The Championship is a great competition! It's fun and exciting and can get brutal at times. We are in our 3rd season here. So I hope for your sake you have a good season and get out haha.

2. Most Bulls fans were probably expecting a spirited 20 minutes followed by a 40-60 point hammering against what was essentially your full first 17? So we are buzzing that we managed to keep it to 30 and put on 24 ourselves.

3. We will get reinforcements this week and in the coming months. So hopefully our Summer Bash game will be class! Look forward to seeing you all there!

4. None of us were really bothered about losing the likes of Addy/Donaldson/Shaw. Average Championship players. But you have gained unquestionable talent in Clark and Moss. With your support play being good you won't be wasting Moss too long. He needs to be at FB and maybe need to think about maybe putting Quinlan in the halves or something. Yes I know he did well, but long term.

Finally. Enjoy your season :) You'll come up against tougher opposition that us. London and Toulouse look like very strong prospects for top 4. I counted out Rochdale, Swinton and Oldham before this weekend and they all look really good too! So good luck and see you in Blackpool!
Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 9:41 pm
its not the championship clubs we are bothered about its the middle 8s were our problems may start if we cannot beat Rochdale Swinton etc we may as well give up
Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 10:19 pm
I think you are right about moving Quinlan to the halfs. It won't be long before Sheens relises that Addy and Abdul are essentially the same player.
We will need to find a running half to use the ball that our forwards are looking to serve up.
Yesterday we looked like what we are, a new team playing their first competitive game together, by Summer Bash we should be a lot slicker and more organised.
Bradford will improve with more personal, but so will we !
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  