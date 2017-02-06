To reiterate what a lot of people are saying:1. The Championship is a great competition! It's fun and exciting and can get brutal at times. We are in our 3rd season here. So I hope for your sake you have a good season and get out haha.2. Most Bulls fans were probably expecting a spirited 20 minutes followed by a 40-60 point hammering against what was essentially your full first 17? So we are buzzing that we managed to keep it to 30 and put on 24 ourselves.3. We will get reinforcements this week and in the coming months. So hopefully our Summer Bash game will be class! Look forward to seeing you all there!4. None of us were really bothered about losing the likes of Addy/Donaldson/Shaw. Average Championship players. But you have gained unquestionable talent in Clark and Moss. With your support play being good you won't be wasting Moss too long. He needs to be at FB and maybe need to think about maybe putting Quinlan in the halves or something. Yes I know he did well, but long term.Finally. Enjoy your seasonYou'll come up against tougher opposition that us. London and Toulouse look like very strong prospects for top 4. I counted out Rochdale, Swinton and Oldham before this weekend and they all look really good too! So good luck and see you in Blackpool!