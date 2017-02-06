The highlight for me was the support play. Minns try on the stroke of half time was a prime example, but the one that impressed me most was the linkage between Clarkson and Scruton for Scruton's 2nd try. Sheens is working his magic here. Clarkson looks like a rejuvenated player and at last he is showing us what a good ball player he is.



I was disappointed with the way Rovers didn't get to grips with the outstanding leadership of Lilley. Did he get tackled at all in the game? If he hadn't of played it would have been a cricket score. One he returns to his parent club the Bulls will struggle. Pryce was way off the pace and is a spent force.



I was talking to Clint Newton after the game and he remarked on Rovers completion rates as an area Sheens will be looking for improvement. He also thought too much respect was being afforded to the Bulls by the players and the crowd. I daren't reveal what he thought of the ref!



Looking at the other results, Toulouse thrashing Batley sends out a msg of intent, and Swinton's big pack almost turned over London. A mate of mine went to the Fax v Fev game and said it was 'a rough, tough give no quarter slog in the bog'. Result of the day has to be newcomers Rochdale's thrashing of Dewsbury. I'm warming to this division.