Re: Bradford 17

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:41 pm
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8325
Location: 2017 City of Culture
I thought the Bulls and their supporters were good value today. Great support, approx 1000 for a game they really expected a thrashing. I expect they will be rightly encouraged by what they saw.

As for us, we have some work to put in of we seriously want to challenge, defence was shocking at times. There was also some slick handling which is encouraging but overall I'd say 6/10 for today.

Re: Bradford 17

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:51 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11298
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Agree with all of that chief.

I hope Minns' thigh twang isn't too bad, he's going to absolutely rip it up in this league.

Not too sure about this new idea of applauding the opposition onto the park, obviously today it was about congratulating T' Steam Pig's for not being dead, don't let it happen again.

Fornthe first time in a long time I was genuinely excited before the game, good to see we still get to Barry in this division.
Re: Bradford 17

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:02 pm
des lawson
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 70
SirStan wrote:
I thought the Bulls and their supporters were good value today. Great support, approx 1000 for a game they really expected a thrashing. I expect they will be rightly encouraged by what they saw.

As for us, we have some work to put in of we seriously want to challenge, defence was shocking at times. There was also some slick handling which is encouraging but overall I'd say 6/10 for today.


Agree stan,cracking turnout from both clubs,but several old failings during the game,stupid penalties on the 4th or 5th tackle and goal line defence looking shaky.On the plus side we appear to have a fullback who can catch in quinlan and heffernan,moss looked very quick,a decent showing from the half backs and an outstanding performance from mitch clark in the forwards.
For me a 7/10, the 2 interceptions gave the scoreline look a bit flattering for the bulls,but a decent start.imo. :thumb:

Re: Bradford 17

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:46 pm
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 348
For a first real game we went pretty well and bradford were better than I expected. Lilley is some player.pryce just a nuisance.think Sheens has got it all wrong in preseason apparently you can hardly play any 1st teamers then just rock up and win

Re: Bradford 17

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:19 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11298
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Pryce put in one of the most hilarious performances I've ever seen.
Anyone who came within five metres of him got an absolute massive rollicking, he even a go at Barry at one point, then after they had conceded he went and stood on his own. I seriously thought that he was either going to have a stroke or end up sectioned.
Re: Bradford 17

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:38 pm
BiltonRobin
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 118
we saw that the time spent on the practice pitch as paid of with some very good support play in attack.
I noticed Scruton getting very vocal at times trying to organise defensive sets
We are not the finished article by a long way, but onward and upward. 22 games to go before the main event !!!

Re: Bradford 17

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:39 pm
Pickering Red
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2015 7:44 pm
Posts: 1057
Enjoyable afternoon, but missed the start. Took from 2.15pm to 3.07pm to get from outside Sentamu Academy on Preston Road to parking alongside of Nick Scruton's missus in the bog behind the South Terrace. As we are both VIP parking pass holders, the club will be getting a couple of complaints this week. Issues regarding efficient Matchday stadium access by car and persistent stadium parking issues still exist. NOT GOOD ENOUGH ROVERS.

Rant over, now regarding the game. Ellis and Abdull combined very well. Quinlan, Heffernan and Moss look class. Lunty outstanding at 9 and Scruton and Clark asked far more questions than Allgood and Tilse ever did. Minns also excellent as well as Clarkson, Donno and Mulhern off the bench. I like the balance of the team and the tempo of our play.

It was a 7/10 team performance for me today. The margin of victory should have been greater today but I really wish we could fix up our soft goal line defence, needless penalty giveaways on the 4th and 5th tackle and poor last kick options. I expect Tim Sheens will demand improvement here and by the next home game we need to be much better in these areas.

Given their disruption and recent upheavals, Bradford were surprisingly spirited and hung in there really well. They will improve in the coming weeks and should be safe. Their fans were passionate and vocal. For their sake alone and due to the numbers that followed their new team today, Rugby League is all the better for a successful Bradford team. I wish them well and back in Super League within 3 years but not at our expense.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: Bradford 17

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:07 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7488
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Thanks for the hospitality today, Robins. Heartened a little by our performance but most of all from the welcome we received around the town, in the ground and on here after. A welcome reminder of why, no matter what it does to me, I am drawn back to this game to the exclusion of all others.

Moss is class. Very glad you wasted him on the wing today.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Bradford 17

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 9:44 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11298
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
More than welcome.
Proper, proper fans that turn up spending their hard earned knowing that it probably wasn't going to work out.
Absolutely great support, I know all teams think their fans are the best but after all you guys have been through I think your players will realise that they are going to play for a very special team in front of a very special group of people.
It's easy (I would imagine, it hasn't happened since I was a kid) to follow a team that tramples all in front of it, it takes commitment to be there for your team when they really need it.
Re: Bradford 17

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:01 pm
craig hkr
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 348
Aye bradford team and fans were everything that's right in our game.cant see that 12 point stopping them being mid table.was an emotional day in many ways but loved that walk to the ground and all those shirts with the 6 on back .always liked the idea but seeing it in match day situation was genius
