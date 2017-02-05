Enjoyable afternoon, but missed the start. Took from 2.15pm to 3.07pm to get from outside Sentamu Academy on Preston Road to parking alongside of Nick Scruton's missus in the bog behind the South Terrace. As we are both VIP parking pass holders, the club will be getting a couple of complaints this week. Issues regarding efficient Matchday stadium access by car and persistent stadium parking issues still exist. NOT GOOD ENOUGH ROVERS.



Rant over, now regarding the game. Ellis and Abdull combined very well. Quinlan, Heffernan and Moss look class. Lunty outstanding at 9 and Scruton and Clark asked far more questions than Allgood and Tilse ever did. Minns also excellent as well as Clarkson, Donno and Mulhern off the bench. I like the balance of the team and the tempo of our play.



It was a 7/10 team performance for me today. The margin of victory should have been greater today but I really wish we could fix up our soft goal line defence, needless penalty giveaways on the 4th and 5th tackle and poor last kick options. I expect Tim Sheens will demand improvement here and by the next home game we need to be much better in these areas.



Given their disruption and recent upheavals, Bradford were surprisingly spirited and hung in there really well. They will improve in the coming weeks and should be safe. Their fans were passionate and vocal. For their sake alone and due to the numbers that followed their new team today, Rugby League is all the better for a successful Bradford team. I wish them well and back in Super League within 3 years but not at our expense.