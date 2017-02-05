WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford 17

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:41 pm
I thought the Bulls and their supporters were good value today. Great support, approx 1000 for a game they really expected a thrashing. I expect they will be rightly encouraged by what they saw.

As for us, we have some work to put in of we seriously want to challenge, defence was shocking at times. There was also some slick handling which is encouraging but overall I'd say 6/10 for today.

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:51 pm
Agree with all of that chief.

I hope Minns' thigh twang isn't too bad, he's going to absolutely rip it up in this league.

Not too sure about this new idea of applauding the opposition onto the park, obviously today it was about congratulating T' Steam Pig's for not being dead, don't let it happen again.

Fornthe first time in a long time I was genuinely excited before the game, good to see we still get to Barry in this division.
Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:02 pm
SirStan wrote:
I thought the Bulls and their supporters were good value today. Great support, approx 1000 for a game they really expected a thrashing. I expect they will be rightly encouraged by what they saw.

As for us, we have some work to put in of we seriously want to challenge, defence was shocking at times. There was also some slick handling which is encouraging but overall I'd say 6/10 for today.


Agree stan,cracking turnout from both clubs,but several old failings during the game,stupid penalties on the 4th or 5th tackle and goal line defence looking shaky.On the plus side we appear to have a fullback who can catch in quinlan and heffernan,moss looked very quick,a decent showing from the half backs and an outstanding performance from mitch clark in the forwards.
For me a 7/10, the 2 interceptions gave the scoreline look a bit flattering for the bulls,but a decent start.imo. :thumb:

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:46 pm
For a first real game we went pretty well and bradford were better than I expected. Lilley is some player.pryce just a nuisance.think Sheens has got it all wrong in preseason apparently you can hardly play any 1st teamers then just rock up and win
