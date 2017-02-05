Agree with all of that chief. I hope Minns' thigh twang isn't too bad, he's going to absolutely rip it up in this league. Not too sure about this new idea of applauding the opposition onto the park, obviously today it was about congratulating T' Steam Pig's for not being dead, don't let it happen again. Fornthe first time in a long time I was genuinely excited before the game, good to see we still get to Barry in this division.

In the beginning

Was the word

And the word

Was Goose



And love the word of Goose

Was Honk

A sound that replicates

The sound of the grand opening crack

Of the primordial egg



In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.

A honk sound

That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists

On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.



Those ignorants, whose minds,

Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101

And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose

And more over hypocriteness to the goose



Here's through the eva

The bial unique beats of

Electro-chemical fusion of

Techno-funk final scratching

That makes our tail feathers

Shake