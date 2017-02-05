I thought the Bulls and their supporters were good value today. Great support, approx 1000 for a game they really expected a thrashing. I expect they will be rightly encouraged by what they saw.
As for us, we have some work to put in of we seriously want to challenge, defence was shocking at times. There was also some slick handling which is encouraging but overall I'd say 6/10 for today.
