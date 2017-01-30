Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Jesus Christ. Please for the love of god don't waste Moss on the wing.



Our 17 will probably look something like this (excluding any loans/signings we make this week)



19. Johnny Campbell

2. Ethan Ryan

4. Ross Oakes

3. James Mendeika

5. Iliess Macani

6. Leon Pryce

7. Joe Keyes

8. Liam Kirk

9. Joe Lumb

17. Ross Peltier

11. Colton Roche

20. James Bentley

21. Brandan Wilkinson



26. Vila Halafihi

15. Jon Magrin

25. Keenan Tomlinson

14. Oscar Thomas



Yes. I am expecting a hammering haha! However we haven't assigned the 1, 10, 12, 13 or 16 shirts yet. So one would assume we have some signings in the pipeline. Maybe not in time for the game against you though.

I'm sorry but anything other than a convincing 40+ point victory against that 17 would be classed as a disappointment in my view. Man for man we are far, far to good. I just hope we have that ruthlessness that we had last time we were in this league, beating teams by 80+Lets be honest, we owe Bradford a good pasting, they have given us a few over the last 10 or so years!