Jesus Christ. Please for the love of god don't waste Moss on the wing.



Our 17 will probably look something like this (excluding any loans/signings we make this week)



19. Johnny Campbell

2. Ethan Ryan

4. Ross Oakes

3. James Mendeika

5. Iliess Macani

6. Leon Pryce

7. Joe Keyes

8. Liam Kirk

9. Joe Lumb

17. Ross Peltier

11. Colton Roche

20. James Bentley

21. Brandan Wilkinson



26. Vila Halafihi

15. Jon Magrin

25. Keenan Tomlinson

14. Oscar Thomas



Yes. I am expecting a hammering haha! However we haven't assigned the 1, 10, 12, 13 or 16 shirts yet. So one would assume we have some signings in the pipeline. Maybe not in time for the game against you though.