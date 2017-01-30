WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford 17

Bradford 17

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 2:47 pm
Who would be in your 17 for Sunday fellow robins, I shall have a punt:
Quinlan
Moss
Minns
Heffernan
Shaw
Abdull
Ellis
Scruton
Lunt
Kavanagh
Blair
Greenwood
Addy

Donno
Milton
Clark
Mulhern

Re: Bradford 17

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 8:32 pm
D. Boyd
Ferguson
Inglis
Dugan
Holmes
Thurston
Cronk
Scott
Smith
Woods
Cordner
Gillett
Merrin

Morgan
Klemmer
Frizell
S. Boyd
:wink:

Re: Bradford 17

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:14 pm
markylever5 wrote:
Who would be in your 17 for Sunday fellow robins, I shall have a punt:
Quinlan
Moss
Minns
Heffernan
Shaw
Abdull
Ellis
Scruton
Lunt
Kavanagh
Blair
Greenwood
Addy

Donno
Milton
Clark
Mulhern

How many ex-Bulls in that line-up? 6?

Re: Bradford 17

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:36 pm
rugbyreddog wrote:
How many ex-Bulls in that line-up? 6?


I make it 7. Moss, Shaw, Scruton, Clark, Addy, Kavanagh, Donaldson.
Bull KR.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Bradford 17

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:48 am
Jesus Christ. Please for the love of god don't waste Moss on the wing.

Our 17 will probably look something like this (excluding any loans/signings we make this week)

19. Johnny Campbell
2. Ethan Ryan
4. Ross Oakes
3. James Mendeika
5. Iliess Macani
6. Leon Pryce
7. Joe Keyes
8. Liam Kirk
9. Joe Lumb
17. Ross Peltier
11. Colton Roche
20. James Bentley
21. Brandan Wilkinson

26. Vila Halafihi
15. Jon Magrin
25. Keenan Tomlinson
14. Oscar Thomas

Yes. I am expecting a hammering haha! However we haven't assigned the 1, 10, 12, 13 or 16 shirts yet. So one would assume we have some signings in the pipeline. Maybe not in time for the game against you though.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

