Jesus Christ. Please for the love of god don't waste Moss on the wing.
Our 17 will probably look something like this (excluding any loans/signings we make this week)
19. Johnny Campbell
2. Ethan Ryan
4. Ross Oakes
3. James Mendeika
5. Iliess Macani
6. Leon Pryce
7. Joe Keyes
8. Liam Kirk
9. Joe Lumb
17. Ross Peltier
11. Colton Roche
20. James Bentley
21. Brandan Wilkinson
26. Vila Halafihi
15. Jon Magrin
25. Keenan Tomlinson
14. Oscar Thomas
Yes. I am expecting a hammering haha! However we haven't assigned the 1, 10, 12, 13 or 16 shirts yet. So one would assume we have some signings in the pipeline. Maybe not in time for the game against you though.