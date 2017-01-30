I would like to say a huge thank you to a number of Bulls players for something after the game yesterday.I bought 89 year old Geoff Simmonite to the Keighley v Bulls game.He has been a Bulls fan since the age of 7 and with his 82 years following he has plenty of stories to tell.After the game I asked some of the Bulls players if they would mind having a photo with Geoff.They didn't just have a photo, but each spent time talking to him and were so kind.I know Ross and Mr Price but sadly not the others but they were stars.Geoff was high as a kite with how much he enjoyed his day out and the pictures are all now around his room.I would like to thank the players but I don't know their names, but they were absolute gents.The players I am talking about have their pictures now on Crofthouse Residential Care homes Facebook page.I hope somebody sees them and passes on my thanks for their kindness.