Mon Jan 30, 2017 1:54 pm
I went to the luncheon on Saturday.
Great event.
There were 134 ex British Lions there (played for GB on tour down under, or England/Wales in a World Cup in Australia/NZ)
I think they said there were 350 paying guests there too.

Was a great event.
Players who attended were awarded heritage numbers and certificates. There were some great stories and all of them were keen to talk to the average Joes like me. A really good experience. The access to the greats of the game is something other sports would be very jealous of:
Billy Boston
Lewis Jones
Alex Murphy
Neil Fox
Willie Aspinall
Ian Brooke
Colin Clarke
Alan Hardesty
Bill Ramsey
Dave Robinson
Bev Risman
Derek Edwards
Ray French
Keith Hepworth
Mal Reilly
Jimmy Thompson
Alan Smith
Alan Bates
John Bates
Keith Bridges
Eric Chisnall
Jim Mills
George Nichols
David William
Ged Dunn
George Fairburn
Mick Morgan
Kel Coslett
Bill Francis
Mike Nicholas
Les Pearce
Eddie Bowman
Len Casey
Phil Hogan
David Barends
John Joyner
Brian Lockwood
Mike Smith
David Watkinson
Peter Glynn
Brian Noble
John Basnett
Chris Burton
Gary Clarke
Lee Crooks
Steve Donlan
Des Drummand
Andy Gregory
Garry Schofield
Mick Worrell
Terry Flanagan
Henderson Gill
Paul Loughlin
Hugh Waddell
Derek Fox
Ian Lucas
Dave Lyon
Graham Steadman
Gary Connolly
Neil Harmon
Chris Joynt
Terry O’Connor
Keith Senior
Anthony Sullivan
Barrie McDermott
Brian Carney
Jamie Jones-Buchanen
