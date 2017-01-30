I went to the luncheon on Saturday.

Great event.

There were 134 ex British Lions there (played for GB on tour down under, or England/Wales in a World Cup in Australia/NZ)

I think they said there were 350 paying guests there too.



Was a great event.

Players who attended were awarded heritage numbers and certificates. There were some great stories and all of them were keen to talk to the average Joes like me. A really good experience. The access to the greats of the game is something other sports would be very jealous of:

Billy Boston

Lewis Jones

Alex Murphy

Neil Fox

Willie Aspinall

Ian Brooke

Colin Clarke

Alan Hardesty

Bill Ramsey

Dave Robinson

Bev Risman

Derek Edwards

Ray French

Keith Hepworth

Mal Reilly

Jimmy Thompson

Alan Smith

Alan Bates

John Bates

Keith Bridges

Eric Chisnall

Jim Mills

George Nichols

David William

Ged Dunn

George Fairburn

Mick Morgan

Kel Coslett

Bill Francis

Mike Nicholas

Les Pearce

Eddie Bowman

Len Casey

Phil Hogan

David Barends

John Joyner

Brian Lockwood

Mike Smith

David Watkinson

Peter Glynn

Brian Noble

John Basnett

Chris Burton

Gary Clarke

Lee Crooks

Steve Donlan

Des Drummand

Andy Gregory

Garry Schofield

Mick Worrell

Terry Flanagan

Henderson Gill

Paul Loughlin

Hugh Waddell

Derek Fox

Ian Lucas

Dave Lyon

Graham Steadman

Gary Connolly

Neil Harmon

Chris Joynt

Terry O’Connor

Keith Senior

Anthony Sullivan

Barrie McDermott

Brian Carney

Jamie Jones-Buchanen