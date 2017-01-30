HULL KR 1/5 11th S/L 6 - 2- 15 4-0-3 Super 8's

LONDON 7/1 2nd 17 -0 -6 3-0-4 Super 8's

BATLEY 12 3rd 15-1-7 1-0-6 Super 8's

FEATHERSTONE 12 4th 15-0-8 0-0-7 Super 8's

HALIFAX 16 6th 13-1-9 16-1-13 btn SF

TOULOSE 20 1st C1 13-1-9 20-1-0 btn grand final

OLDHAM 25 10th 7-0-16 10-0-20

SWINTON 33 9th 7-1-15 10-1-19

BRADFORD 40 5th 13-2-8 19-2-9 won Championship Shield

SHEFFIELD 40 7th 8-0-15 12-0-18 Runners Up Championship Shield

DEWSBURY 50 8th 8-0-15 12-0-18 btn SF

ROCHDALE 66 2nd C1 12-1-1 16-1-4 won grand final



TOP 4 Contenders

Hull KR and London will be the two best teams in the league and will contend in the Super 8's the remaining 2 teams should be either Batley Fev Halifax or Toulose but they will be cannon fodder and will be lucky to win a game in the super 8's



Championship Shield Contenders

Obviously the 2 teams not getting through to the Super 8's will be favourites however we proved last season if you do well in the Championship Shield 8's you still have a chance of winning it



Relegation Contenders

with Bradford having hardly any players and a 12 point deduction will find it very tough the other spot will be closely contended between Oldham Swinton Us Dewsbury & Rochdale personally I think we might be OK but will be an interesting season ahead