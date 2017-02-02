WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Odsal break clause in 2 years

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Odsal break clause in 2 years

 
Post a reply

Re: Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 5:09 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9056
Location: Bradbados
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Are you confusing lease and sublease?

Don't think anyone has put up a copy of the new Bulls' sublease, so we only have the few sketchy details from reports (and the rumours that we have a 3 year rent holiday etc) but the original lease (which is currently held by RFL) remains just the same as ever it was.

Which, along with the fact that the club were still responsible for all 'upkeep', is what Peter Hood confirmed to a fans forum, quite a few years back.

I've no actual reason to think anything has changed, though I thought it was certainly a possibility that something might have changed in all the comings and goings.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:50 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27579
Location: MACS0647-JD
Bulliac wrote:
Which, along with the fact that the club were still responsible for all 'upkeep', is what Peter Hood confirmed to a fans forum, quite a few years back.

I've no actual reason to think anything has changed, though I thought it was certainly a possibility that something might have changed in all the comings and goings.



The point is something may well have changed, if the rumours are true that the RFL have given us a 3 year rent holiday, and they are paying maintenance for the same period. That would be worth an awful lot of money and more than set-off the reduced distribution. (But the change would be the arrangements between lessee (RFL) and sub-lessee (us) and not affecting the Head Lease.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:51 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14785
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
RFL's pets.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 3:27 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9056
Location: Bradbados
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
The point is something may well have changed, if the rumours are true that the RFL have given us a 3 year rent holiday, and they are paying maintenance for the same period. That would be worth an awful lot of money and more than set-off the reduced distribution. (But the change would be the arrangements between lessee (RFL) and sub-lessee (us) and not affecting the Head Lease.


Spot on, yes. It would be interesting to know to what level they are going to 'do maintenance' - as, when it was the council's responsibility, it meant that if the RFL changed the ground rules [like, to say for instance, that all grounds must have two stands] then it would have been down to the council to put up the necessary money to comply with that. Not that I can see anything like that happening today!

If it's a case of, "well, the painting can wait until next year"[or the year after] it will cost considerably less. I'd guess it will be purely essential safety work that's not covered on the insurance.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:47 pm
SCONE Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 69
Bulliac wrote:
Spot on, yes. It would be interesting to know to what level they are going to 'do maintenance' - as, when it was the council's responsibility, it meant that if the RFL changed the ground rules [like, to say for instance, that all grounds must have two stands] then it would have been down to the council to put up the necessary money to comply with that. Not that I can see anything like that happening today!

If it's a case of, "well, the painting can wait until next year"[or the year after] it will cost considerably less. I'd guess it will be purely essential safety work that's not covered on the insurance.


Surely maintenance and upkeep is the responsiblty of the primary lessee...

Re: Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:26 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14785
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
SCONE wrote:
Surely maintenance and upkeep is the responsiblty of the primary lessee...


What's stopping them passing it on in the sub-lease? In theory it just affects the rent.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:35 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9056
Location: Bradbados
SCONE wrote:
Surely maintenance and upkeep is the responsiblty of the primary lessee...

Not now.
It was the responsibility of the primary lessee when we were that, but when we sold the lease we kept the responsibility.
Apparently the RFL are taking it on for 3 seasons, as well as reducing the rent,but it comes back to us, as under the original terms after that. 6
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bing [Bot], bitterundtwistedbull, Bulliac, bullocks, Bullseye, debaser, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, Keith_Lard, martinwildbull, Northern Lad, Old Timer No 4, ridlerbull, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, Steel City Bull, The Devil's Advocate and 241 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,513,5071,41575,7324,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  