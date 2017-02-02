|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Are you confusing lease and sublease?
Don't think anyone has put up a copy of the new Bulls' sublease, so we only have the few sketchy details from reports (and the rumours that we have a 3 year rent holiday etc) but the original lease (which is currently held by RFL) remains just the same as ever it was.
Which, along with the fact that the club were still responsible for all 'upkeep', is what Peter Hood confirmed to a fans forum, quite a few years back.
I've no actual reason to think anything has changed, though I thought it was certainly a possibility
that something might have changed in all the comings and goings.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:50 am
Bulliac wrote:
The point is something may well have changed, if the rumours are true that the RFL have given us a 3 year rent holiday, and they are paying maintenance for the same period. That would be worth an awful lot of money and more than set-off the reduced distribution. (But the change would be the arrangements between lessee (RFL) and sub-lessee (us) and not affecting the Head Lease.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:51 am
Fri Feb 03, 2017 3:27 pm
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
The point is something may well have changed, if the rumours are true that the RFL have given us a 3 year rent holiday, and they are paying maintenance for the same period. That would be worth an awful lot of money and more than set-off the reduced distribution. (But the change would be the arrangements between lessee (RFL) and sub-lessee (us) and not affecting the Head Lease.
Spot on, yes. It would be interesting to know to what level they are going to 'do maintenance' - as, when it was the council's responsibility, it meant that if the RFL changed the ground rules [like, to say for instance, that all grounds must have two stands] then it would have been down to the council to put up the necessary money to comply with that. Not that I can see anything like that happening today!
If it's a case of, "well, the painting can wait until next year"[or the year after] it will cost considerably less. I'd guess it will be purely essential safety work that's not covered on the insurance.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 10:47 pm
Bulliac wrote:
Spot on, yes. It would be interesting to know to what level they are going to 'do maintenance' - as, when it was the council's responsibility, it meant that if the RFL changed the ground rules [like, to say for instance, that all grounds must have two stands] then it would have been down to the council to put up the necessary money to comply with that. Not that I can see anything like that happening today!
If it's a case of, "well, the painting can wait until next year"[or the year after] it will cost considerably less. I'd guess it will be purely essential safety work that's not covered on the insurance.
Surely maintenance and upkeep is the responsiblty of the primary lessee...
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:26 am
SCONE wrote:
Surely maintenance and upkeep is the responsiblty of the primary lessee...
What's stopping them passing it on in the sub-lease? In theory it just affects the rent.
