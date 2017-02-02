Ferocious Aardvark wrote: The point is something may well have changed, if the rumours are true that the RFL have given us a 3 year rent holiday, and they are paying maintenance for the same period. That would be worth an awful lot of money and more than set-off the reduced distribution. (But the change would be the arrangements between lessee (RFL) and sub-lessee (us) and not affecting the Head Lease.

Spot on, yes. It would be interesting to know to what level they are going to 'do maintenance' - as, when it was the council's responsibility, it meant that if the RFL changed the ground rules [like, to say for instance, that all grounds must have two stands] then it would have been down to the council to put up the necessary money to comply with that. Not that I can see anything like that happening today!If it's a case of, "well, the painting can wait until next year"[or the year after] it will cost considerably less. I'd guess it will be purely essential safety work that's not covered on the insurance.