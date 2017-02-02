Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Are you confusing lease and sublease?
Don't think anyone has put up a copy of the new Bulls' sublease, so we only have the few sketchy details from reports (and the rumours that we have a 3 year rent holiday etc) but the original lease (which is currently held by RFL) remains just the same as ever it was.
Which, along with the fact that the club were still responsible for all 'upkeep', is what Peter Hood confirmed to a fans forum, quite a few years back.
I've no actual reason to think anything has changed, though I thought it was certainly a possibility that something might have changed in all the comings and goings.