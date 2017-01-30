|
Yes. They bought it, and plenty of other assets, and sold/will sell to the new company at cost.
That's been widely reported.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 12:15 pm
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 1:39 pm
A mutual break clause is positive. The club is going to work within budgetary constraints. I want that, rather than the "Madness" of trying to get into SL at any cost.
Being prudent over the next Two years gives the club a better understanding of where the club is realistically and the expectations of fans will have form. Which go together.
I also gives Bradford Council time to consider there strategy's going forward. As far as the RFL owning the lease is concerned. Is a weight they must know is unsustainable.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 2:28 pm
Should be interesting to see what happens in the next few years (hopefully we’ll last long enough to see it).
What we need is for club, RFL, Council and someone who wants to develop the site to come together to work out a mutually beneficial solution. The break in the lease should enable that. Ideally the Odsal site is sold for redevelopment and the money used to demolish the Richard Dunn centre and build Leigh Sports Village type stadium with a modern pool/sports centre attached on the same site. The Council get a new sports centre to replace the loss making Richard Dunn centre, the club gets a new home. RFL get some new offices in new stadium maybe. A developer gets a site near some great transport links. Probably money left over too to go into the Council coffers.
I can see someone flying halfway around the world to get a slice of that action – on the proviso they keep the club on the straight and narrow for three years (e.g. as long as stipulated in the RFL criteria for new owners).
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 2:56 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Should be interesting to see what happens in the next few years (hopefully we’ll last long enough to see it).
What we need is for club, RFL, Council and someone who wants to develop the site to come together to work out a mutually beneficial solution. The break in the lease should enable that. Ideally the Odsal site is sold for redevelopment and the money used to demolish the Richard Dunn centre and build Leigh Sports Village type stadium with a modern pool/sports centre attached on the same site. The Council get a new sports centre to replace the loss making Richard Dunn centre, the club gets a new home. RFL get some new offices in new stadium maybe. A developer gets a site near some great transport links. Probably money left over too to go into the Council coffers.
I can see someone flying halfway around the world to get a slice of that action – on the proviso they keep the club on the straight and narrow for three years (e.g. as long as stipulated in the RFL criteria for new owners).
Yes off course. I would back that. I moved 170 miles away a few months ago but driving up the M6 saw a sign for Leigh. Well I never paid attention before but it shows what a successful/Modern sports club can do for City/Town. Its early days and we will have to see what number of supporters are going to attend RL in the City and elsewhere. The last regimes were rubbish at selling the RL product. Bullseye that would be an easy sell.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:20 pm
Until 31 May 2019 the tenant has to use the playing surface for first team rugby football.
The RFL would be in breach of that, as they don't do any such thing. Their subtenants may do but the RFL don't. So the Council must have consented to a sublease which contained the same proviso (at least).
After the cutoff date, however, the RFL (subject to the rights of occupation of their tenants), and the Bulls (subject to the terms of their sub-lease) can do whatever they want on the land as long as they have planning permission.
I can't remember who'd be responsible for the grant or not of planning permission. Oh, hang on ...
The main Lease runs till 8 Oct 2152, so maybe another 50 - 75 administrations/liquidations going forward.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Wed Feb 01, 2017 5:52 pm
Highlander wrote:
Yes. The settlement money had to be repaid up until 2019. But if there's no financial penalty to leave, then that could be construed as a break clause I suppose.
Well, yes, in a way.
Though the lease was for [I think 150 years] when the deal was done, and it was for a rugby ground. At the end of the day, it was the council who put the covenant on the ground and it's the council who can override it - though so long as the RFL continue to pay the lease I guess they could overrule any decision to use it for other purposes.
The thing about the lease though, is that it put the Bulls [then Caisley's Bulls] in charge of maintenance and renovation. My understanding of the club's powers was that they could sanction anything they wanted [subject to planning etc] in order to maintain the rugby club. Remember Odsal is a very large site and there is plenty of room for [say]retail without it impinging, in any way, on the stadium. That scenario is a far cry from selling it off and moving out.
As I said earlier though, there have been so many changes in companies and then the selling of the lease, so it's impossible to say just what the current lease lays down. Other than the club is still responsible to pay for maintenance and the need for some kind of financial input is just as necessary now as it was then.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 6:07 pm
Isn't that because the RFL stepped in and bought all the intellectual property relating to the Bulls with the intention of selling it to the new company for the same price as they bought it
