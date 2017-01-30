Should be interesting to see what happens in the next few years (hopefully we’ll last long enough to see it).



What we need is for club, RFL, Council and someone who wants to develop the site to come together to work out a mutually beneficial solution. The break in the lease should enable that. Ideally the Odsal site is sold for redevelopment and the money used to demolish the Richard Dunn centre and build Leigh Sports Village type stadium with a modern pool/sports centre attached on the same site. The Council get a new sports centre to replace the loss making Richard Dunn centre, the club gets a new home. RFL get some new offices in new stadium maybe. A developer gets a site near some great transport links. Probably money left over too to go into the Council coffers.



I can see someone flying halfway around the world to get a slice of that action – on the proviso they keep the club on the straight and narrow for three years (e.g. as long as stipulated in the RFL criteria for new owners).