Free-scoring winger
Yes. They bought it, and plenty of other assets, and sold/will sell to the new company at cost.
That's been widely reported.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 12:15 pm
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 1:39 pm
A mutual break clause is positive. The club is going to work within budgetary constraints. I want that, rather than the "Madness" of trying to get into SL at any cost.
Being prudent over the next Two years gives the club a better understanding of where the club is realistically and the expectations of fans will have form. Which go together.
I also gives Bradford Council time to consider there strategy's going forward. As far as the RFL owning the lease is concerned. Is a weight they must know is unsustainable.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 2:28 pm
Should be interesting to see what happens in the next few years (hopefully we’ll last long enough to see it).
What we need is for club, RFL, Council and someone who wants to develop the site to come together to work out a mutually beneficial solution. The break in the lease should enable that. Ideally the Odsal site is sold for redevelopment and the money used to demolish the Richard Dunn centre and build Leigh Sports Village type stadium with a modern pool/sports centre attached on the same site. The Council get a new sports centre to replace the loss making Richard Dunn centre, the club gets a new home. RFL get some new offices in new stadium maybe. A developer gets a site near some great transport links. Probably money left over too to go into the Council coffers.
I can see someone flying halfway around the world to get a slice of that action – on the proviso they keep the club on the straight and narrow for three years (e.g. as long as stipulated in the RFL criteria for new owners).
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 2:56 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Should be interesting to see what happens in the next few years (hopefully we’ll last long enough to see it).
What we need is for club, RFL, Council and someone who wants to develop the site to come together to work out a mutually beneficial solution. The break in the lease should enable that. Ideally the Odsal site is sold for redevelopment and the money used to demolish the Richard Dunn centre and build Leigh Sports Village type stadium with a modern pool/sports centre attached on the same site. The Council get a new sports centre to replace the loss making Richard Dunn centre, the club gets a new home. RFL get some new offices in new stadium maybe. A developer gets a site near some great transport links. Probably money left over too to go into the Council coffers.
I can see someone flying halfway around the world to get a slice of that action – on the proviso they keep the club on the straight and narrow for three years (e.g. as long as stipulated in the RFL criteria for new owners).
Yes off course. I would back that. I moved 170 miles away a few months ago but driving up the M6 saw a sign for Leigh. Well I never paid attention before but it shows what a successful/Modern sports club can do for City/Town. Its early days and we will have to see what number of supporters are going to attend RL in the City and elsewhere. The last regimes were rubbish at selling the RL product. Bullseye that would be an easy sell.
