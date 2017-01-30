A mutual break clause is positive. The club is going to work within budgetary constraints. I want that, rather than the "Madness" of trying to get into SL at any cost.



Being prudent over the next Two years gives the club a better understanding of where the club is realistically and the expectations of fans will have form. Which go together.



I also gives Bradford Council time to consider there strategy's going forward. As far as the RFL owning the lease is concerned. Is a weight they must know is unsustainable.