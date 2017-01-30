WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Odsal break clause in 2 years

Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 5:58 am
Surely not

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2016 6:26 am
Posts: 54
Really interesting piece in guardian.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... are_btn_tw

A few rear ends will be twitching

Re: Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 6:49 am
DrFeelgood
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 493
Location: Rossendale
I just read that myself and my first thought was "so this is what's in it for Chalmers and Lowe".
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger

Re: Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:08 am
Blotto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3698
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
If it forces a decision on the Stadium and a rebuild elsewhere............................?
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:37 am
Errol Stock
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 10:41 am
Posts: 162
As the deal went through and the new club was formed, I submitted a FOI to BMDC legal services on this very issue.

It has been acknowledged and I will post anything I get back on here (if I get answers that is!)

I have a suspicion there could be a sum of money heading toward Red Hall - also suspect it would be used/spent with no consultation - but thats due to my cycnical dislike and mistrust of a certain large person there..

Re: Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:53 am
Highlander
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2010
Location: Bradford
Was the break clause introduced when the RFL took over the lease 5yrs ago? Or has it always been there. The piece reads like it's the former.
Does that mean the council can approve any plan that doesn't involve rugby from 2019?
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Re: Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:31 am
Blotto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3698
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
I noticed the bulls website and message is nla so I googled to see if there was a new one and got this

http://www.bradfordbulls.ca/ :shock:
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 11:28 am
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 311
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
Blotto wrote:
I noticed the bulls website and message is nla so I googled to see if there was a new one and got this

http://www.bradfordbulls.ca/ :shock:


They haven't messed around signing up players this morning then. However I don't recognise any of those names. How many will be playing for us on Sunday?
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: Odsal break clause in 2 years

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 11:56 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9038
Location: Bradbados
The only thing that ended, to the best of my knowledge, was the obligation to play at Odsal until 2019. The penalty would have been paying back some of the settlement money TO the council. To be honest god knows where wr are with that after all the admins and windings up.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

