Re: Round 1 team!

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:21 pm
dull nickname
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 10:24 pm
Posts: 127
Location: so near to headingly they park on my road :(
i've only been to the boxing day game, so not seen us against proper opposition, but is finn playing hooker or in the halves?

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:20 pm
asmadasa
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3173
I'd go for...

Grix
Jones-Bishop
Tupou
Lynne
Johnstone
Miller
Williams
England
Finn
Algood
Ashurst
Kirmond
Sio

Subs. Fifita, Huby, Crowther, Wood

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 11:48 pm
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5204
Hull team likely to be:

Shaul
Fonua
Tuimavave
Griffin
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Manu
Minichiello
Ellis

Bowden
Green
Washbrook/Connor
Hadley/Turgut/Thompson/Matongo

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:20 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8929
Location: wakefield
Wilde 3 wrote:
Hull team likely to be:

Shaul
Fonua
Tuimavave
Griffin
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Manu
Minichiello
Ellis

Bowden
Green
Washbrook/Connor
Hadley/Turgut/Thompson/Matongo


That is a top side.
We'll certainly know where we stand after playing them.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:29 am
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4362
Location: Outside your remit
Wilde 3 wrote:
Hull team likely to be:

Shaul
Fonua
Tuimavave
Griffin
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Manu
Minichiello
Ellis

Bowden
Green
Washbrook/Connor
Hadley/Turgut/Thompson/Matongo


Eeesh, that Griffin/Talanoa wing in particular is gonna be a handful for us. Think I'd be tempted to go with Arundel and Tupou up against them.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:31 am
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5204
PopTart wrote:
That is a top side.
We'll certainly know where we stand after playing them.


I don't know, we're looking completely under done so far with Rafford stating that some 1st team players will play this weekend against Doncaster just to earn their shirts for the Wakefield game.

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 4:27 am
BOJ04
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 298
if we are within 30 points I will be happy

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:49 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10873
Location: The City of Wakefield
BOJ04 wrote:
if we lose by 30 points I will be happy


Corrected for you. :LIAR:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 2:06 pm
metallicat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 354
Wilde 3 wrote:
Hull team likely to be:

Shaul
Fonua
Tuimavave
Griffin
Talanoa
Kelly
Sneyd
Taylor
Houghton
Watts
Manu
Minichiello
Ellis

Bowden
Green
Washbrook/Connor
Hadley/Turgut/Thompson/Matongo

Thanks for that Wilde, seeing that line up, realised how strong you are, we really need to be right on our game in all aspects
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:02 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1247
Well its very similar to the team they turned out against Salford and that didn't go too well.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alegend, ball-in-hand, cyclone65, DonniCat, dull nickname, hazzard, JINJER, M62 J30 TRINITY, PHe, pitchy, wakefieldwall, Wakeylad21 and 185 guests

