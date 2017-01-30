PopTart wrote: Fifita will be a target if we send him on loan. I'd rather he pounded the streets and we just ask Huby and England to play slightly longer minutes.

Agreed.Fifita for 20 mins (2 x 10 min spells) is worth playing.When he cam over last season and was so out of shape, he still had plenty of impact and go forward.He's one of those players that opposition teams genuinely fear as opposed to being a decent prop forward.I'd have him as first name on the team sheet every time.I think that Grix will probably get the FB spot although, I still prefer Max under the high ball.