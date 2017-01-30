I'd go with;
Grix (until Jowitt is fully fit)
Johnstone
Arundel
Tupou
BJB
Williams
Finn
Huby
Wood
England
Ashurst
Kirmond
Annakin
Bench:
Arona
Allgood
Crowther
Miller.
I like both Williams and Miller but from what I've seen over preseason we've had a better balance to the team when Finn has played alongside one of the two.
