Strong-running second rower
now all the friendlies are over who is your round 1 team- mine is - thoughts?
1.JOWITT
2.JOHNSTONE
3.ARNDELL
4.TOPOU
5.GIBSON
6.MILLER
7.WILLIAMS
13.KIRMOND
12.ASHURST
11. ARONA
8. ENGLAND
9.WOOD
10. FIFTA
BENCH
14. SIO
15. ALLGOOD
16. WALKER
17. BACHLEDOOR
Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:22 am
I'll have a pot at:
Grix, BJB, Lynne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Williams, England, Wood, Huby, Kirmond, Ashurst, Crowther.
subs
Algood, Fifita, Arona, Finn
Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:03 am
I agree.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:09 am
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:35 am
Pretty much agree with that team Spook.
Though tough on Sio and Batchelor for that 13 spot
Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:46 am
I presume there must be a point to pre season and players should be rewarded for good performance, with that in mind and taking into account injuries I would go with .
Grix : prefer Jowitt but he has only had 40 minutes game time
Johnson
Toupou
Arundel
BJB
Miller
Williams
England
Finn : Need his control and organisation in the early exchanges
Huby
Ashurst
Kirkmond
Anakin : Another great performance yesterday, him or Sio at 13, got to be The Force
Wood
Fafita : I know he has only had a few minutes game time but we need him
Walker : Player of the pre season
Arona : tough to leave Sio out
Think Hirst has an ankle problem and Allgood was unlucky with a concussion so has not featured much. MCB and Gibson seemed off the pace defensively in pre season, Gibson has been out for a long time, I really rate him and think he will come good. Crowther and Batch looking great, think Crowther defense looks great and I think he will get plenty of games this season. Molloy is the forgotten man is he injured ?
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:02 am
Grix
Johnstone
Lynne
Toupou
MCB
Miller
Williams
England
Wood
Huby
Ashurst
Kirmond
Sio
Allgood
Aroma
Fafita
Finn
Jowitt hasn't had enough game time and I have put MCB in because BJB defence has been poor imo
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:11 am
1 Grix
2 Johnstone
3 Tupou
4 Lynne
5 BJB
6 Miller
7 Williams
8 England
9 Wood
10 Walker (only real surprise but really impressed pre season)
11 Kirmo
12 Ashurst
13 Arona
Subs
Fifita
Crowther
Huby
Finn
Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:25 am
Is Allgood actually injured or just not featuring as a favourite for the 17?
I agree Walker has played well enough to feature but I like Allgood too.
I'd actually give Fifita or Huby longer to get to fitness if there is any doubt over them, though Huby looks good to go for me.
Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:34 am
|
Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 357
|
Allgood was in hospitality yesterday, he's been suffering with headaches from the Cas game, he's hoping for the all clear for Hull.
