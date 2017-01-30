WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Round 1 team!

Round 1 team!

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 2:14 am
BOJ04 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 11:17 pm
Posts: 297
now all the friendlies are over who is your round 1 team- mine is - thoughts?

1.JOWITT
2.JOHNSTONE
3.ARNDELL
4.TOPOU
5.GIBSON
6.MILLER
7.WILLIAMS
13.KIRMOND
12.ASHURST
11. ARONA
8. ENGLAND
9.WOOD
10. FIFTA

BENCH

14. SIO
15. ALLGOOD
16. WALKER
17. BACHLEDOOR

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:22 am
Spookdownunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 65
I'll have a pot at:

Grix, BJB, Lynne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Williams, England, Wood, Huby, Kirmond, Ashurst, Crowther.

subs
Algood, Fifita, Arona, Finn

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:03 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2882
Spookdownunder wrote:
I'll have a pot at:

Grix, BJB, Lynne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Williams, England, Wood, Huby, Kirmond, Ashurst, Crowther.

subs
Algood, Fifita, Arona, Finn

I agree.

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:09 am
poplar cats alive Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 356
I'm with you spook.

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:35 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1127
Pretty much agree with that team Spook.

Though tough on Sio and Batchelor for that 13 spot

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 8:46 am
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1544
Location: wakefield
I presume there must be a point to pre season and players should be rewarded for good performance, with that in mind and taking into account injuries I would go with .

Grix : prefer Jowitt but he has only had 40 minutes game time

Johnson
Toupou
Arundel
BJB
Miller
Williams

England
Finn : Need his control and organisation in the early exchanges
Huby
Ashurst
Kirkmond
Anakin : Another great performance yesterday, him or Sio at 13, got to be The Force

Wood
Fafita : I know he has only had a few minutes game time but we need him
Walker : Player of the pre season
Arona : tough to leave Sio out

Think Hirst has an ankle problem and Allgood was unlucky with a concussion so has not featured much. MCB and Gibson seemed off the pace defensively in pre season, Gibson has been out for a long time, I really rate him and think he will come good. Crowther and Batch looking great, think Crowther defense looks great and I think he will get plenty of games this season. Molloy is the forgotten man is he injured ?

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:02 am
Tricky2309 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3470
Grix

Johnstone
Lynne
Toupou
MCB

Miller
Williams

England
Wood
Huby
Ashurst
Kirmond
Sio

Allgood
Aroma
Fafita
Finn

Jowitt hasn't had enough game time and I have put MCB in because BJB defence has been poor imo

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:11 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4358
Location: Outside your remit
1 Grix
2 Johnstone
3 Tupou
4 Lynne
5 BJB

6 Miller
7 Williams

8 England
9 Wood
10 Walker (only real surprise but really impressed pre season)
11 Kirmo
12 Ashurst
13 Arona

Subs

Fifita
Crowther
Huby
Finn
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Round 1 team!

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 10:25 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8913
Location: wakefield
Is Allgood actually injured or just not featuring as a favourite for the 17?

I agree Walker has played well enough to feature but I like Allgood too.
I'd actually give Fifita or Huby longer to get to fitness if there is any doubt over them, though Huby looks good to go for me.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ball-in-hand, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, Finbar, got there, Joe Banjo, pocket 4's, PopTart, thebeagle, Trinity 61, vastman, wakeyrule, Wildthing, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 213 guests

