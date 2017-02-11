WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - @Widnes Rd 1

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk @Widnes Rd 1

 
Post a reply

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:05 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7102
And if we win Thursday we top the table for at least a week!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:35 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7102
Just to add - there were no more than 4500 Widnes fans at the first game of the season last night- no doubt some opposition fan will make some sarcastic comment about the fact I've mentioned it- but if that was the other way round there would have been a dozen comments from the opposition about our poor crowds.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:31 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12220
Location: Huddersfield
jools wrote:
Just to add - there were no more than 4500 Widnes fans at the first game of the season last night- no doubt some opposition fan will make some sarcastic comment about the fact I've mentioned it- but if that was the other way round there would have been a dozen comments from the opposition about our poor crowds.


yep , just seems to stick and follow us round this crowd thing, hopefully crabtree can try change the apathy towards our club abit.

the widnes season tickets must have been a hard sell this time round, lost their star player and brought no one of note in, but i like they way that have steadily built as a club over the years reminds me of the giants in many ways.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:34 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14454
Location: Overlooking the Canal
jools wrote:
Just to add - there were no more than 4500 Widnes fans at the first game of the season last night- no doubt some opposition fan will make some sarcastic comment about the fact I've mentioned it- but if that was the other way round there would have been a dozen comments from the opposition about our poor crowds.



Everyone else is allowed to use the excuses we get hammered for, it's how it works.

Huddersfield have crap crowds everyone elses are fine and justified !!

Only time i noticed them was when the scroats were scrapping with the stewards and letting flares off - at a home game, while losing to last year's bottom team, jeez it must be rough for them if that's how they get their kicks !
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 5:16 pm
AntonyGiant Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 433
To be fair I think a lot of giants fans talk about our crowds more now than our opposition fans do. I read or hear more defensive comments about our crowds when nobody has even mentioned it from other clubs. IF ANYTHING I hear opposition fans praising how well behaved and noisy we are more often than not.

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:15 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12220
Location: Huddersfield
AntonyGiant wrote:
To be fair I think a lot of giants fans talk about our crowds more now than our opposition fans do. I read or hear more defensive comments about our crowds when nobody has even mentioned it from other clubs. IF ANYTHING I hear opposition fans praising how well behaved and noisy we are more often than not.


rife on social media, especially after a giants win!

wait for it after thursdays game..

the new one seems to be 'are we bradford in disguise'..... plenty of bulls fans taking a keen interest in us this season!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:22 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30881
Location: Gods Own County
Let them take an interest, before long they'll be new fans

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:23 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12220
Location: Huddersfield
Code13 wrote:
Let them take an interest, before long they'll be new fans


hoping we may convert a few! alot will be from hudds anyway!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bilko1941, Code13, GiantJake1988, Salford red all over and 129 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,518,0242,57375,7504,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
8-12
HULL FC
 < 
 > 
...Full time
 < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
8-6
OLDHAM  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
14-22
ROCHDALE  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
24-6
HALIFAX  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
6-8
SWINTON  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
22-28
HULL KR  
...Full time
  Sun 12th Feb : 17:30
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
20-4
TOULOUSE  
...Latest
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  