jools wrote: Just to add - there were no more than 4500 Widnes fans at the first game of the season last night- no doubt some opposition fan will make some sarcastic comment about the fact I've mentioned it- but if that was the other way round there would have been a dozen comments from the opposition about our poor crowds.

Everyone else is allowed to use the excuses we get hammered for, it's how it works.Huddersfield have crap crowds everyone elses are fine and justified !!Only time i noticed them was when the scroats were scrapping with the stewards and letting flares off - at a home game, while losing to last year's bottom team, jeez it must be rough for them if that's how they get their kicks !