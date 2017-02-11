jools wrote: Just to add - there were no more than 4500 Widnes fans at the first game of the season last night- no doubt some opposition fan will make some sarcastic comment about the fact I've mentioned it- but if that was the other way round there would have been a dozen comments from the opposition about our poor crowds.

yep , just seems to stick and follow us round this crowd thing, hopefully crabtree can try change the apathy towards our club abit.the widnes season tickets must have been a hard sell this time round, lost their star player and brought no one of note in, but i like they way that have steadily built as a club over the years reminds me of the giants in many ways.