@Widnes Rd 1

Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:27 am
jools wrote:
Hope folk don't get too carried away. We weren't totally horrendous but we weren't brilliant. Widnes had little strike power and were missing key forwards. Play like that too many times this season and we will be beaten by quite a few sides. - having said that the first game of the season away, on that pitch, can't have been easy for the boys. Some possibly never played on a 3g pitch (mellor? wakeman?) others rarely.
Two points is two points but a long way to go and improvements must be made.


What do you want ?? That was far better than last season when you were spinning the 'back the boys line' !!

We played a lot of debutants last night and they will need time to gel.

But all in all you can only beat what's in front of you and six tries to three two of which were really consolations during a period when the referee and touch judge had a brainstorm was a sound enough victory for me.

The starting 13 played over half an hour which was a good sign and is Clough the new Grix ?? For someone to say they didn't know he was on the field is ridiculous our section thought he ran in hard and took some stopping ??

Thought Gaskell looked the business last night and if we can keep him fit could be a real asset

All in all we looked better than Leeds or Saints the night before and it's one win we didn't have last year so job done fair performance move on to next week.

Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:43 am
jools wrote:
Hope folk don't get too carried away. We weren't totally horrendous but we weren't brilliant. Widnes had little strike power and were missing key forwards. Play like that too many times this season and we will be beaten by quite a few sides. - having said that the first game of the season away, on that pitch, can't have been easy for the boys. Some possibly never played on a 3g pitch (mellor? wakeman?) others rarely.
Two points is two points but a long way to go and improvements must be made.


As i said on the drive home last night when we had our usual blip we would have lost that game last year, we showed resolve to not buckle under pressure and see the game out, last year we failed to do that on a number of occasions.

Confidence will be up getting a good result on that pitch.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Sat Feb 11, 2017 11:46 am
I agree with Jools in the respect its nothing to get carried away about but a win is a win - more than we got there last year.

Widnes and Leigh will 100% be bottom 2 this year. They have lost Brown and not replaced. No Joe Mellor for 3 months and played 30 mins without Tom Gilmore.

Yes they did get alot of decisions in the 2nd half and I believe the Ref did gift them 2 tries pretty much and its very hard to play on the I pitch and they do play it well - cannot see them winning 1 away game at all (seriously) and may only pick up wins at home v Salford, Leigh & Wakey.

That was not our best 17 and I believe we will get much better. Wakeman will improve week on week. Mamo will add much needed pace. We have good replacement in Gaskell to cover the halves and FB and have excellent depth in McIntosh for the FB role too now. O Brien to cover hooking duties and good prop rotation as well.

I have a sneaky feeling we might see Mamo on the wing initially aswell.

I though Paul Clough made some good yards last night - would still like to see Mason in against Salford though - Mason is playing for Oldham this week.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:09 pm
jools wrote:
I was impressed with Gaskell. If you look at the way Widnes play that pitch they play it completely differently to the norm on the last tackle- no high bombs for the FB to drop :lol: they deliberately kick it so it bounces, I remember Murphy having an awful time with that one year but Gaskell dealt with everything they threw at him brilliantly. Mamo may find himself on the wing when fit- which is no bad thing- if he'd been out there last night we would probably have scored two more with his pace!


Good to hear Gaskell did well, I feel his value at the Giants will be his abillity to play a few positions. I wasn't there so can't comment on the game but it sounded a reasonable start, Next week will give a better idea and we shall have had another week to gel.

Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:08 pm
excellant start to the season, not many will go to widnes and win on that pitch!

got abit worried when they went 6-0 up but after that its was all one way, ikahihifo and taai are beasts in the prop department for us running hard and direct...ikahihifo in particular was a handful,...just like in his pre season games against bulls and wire.

was surprised when gaskell got the nod ahead of mcintosh at full back but its turn out to be a great move as gaskell was very good, for his first game in such a long time you can see what skill he possesses. he will add alot to the attack for us.

hinchy played longer at hooker than i expected, still not sure about him playing there.

the ref tried his best to get widnes back into it, one of there tries in the second half was a clear knock on!

one big disappointment was the loss of symonds with a knee injury, pray its not too serious and he back soon,

got caught out by the mway roadworks again :twisted: :twisted:


oh and cudjoe mom for me, 2 try assists and a try.
i noticed also lastnight how hard the team was working for eachother and we cut down in the pens , no silly offsides etc which burdened us last year
Sat Feb 11, 2017 2:23 pm
I thought Paul Clough was excellent last night. Made the hard yards.
