jools wrote: Hope folk don't get too carried away. We weren't totally horrendous but we weren't brilliant. Widnes had little strike power and were missing key forwards. Play like that too many times this season and we will be beaten by quite a few sides. - having said that the first game of the season away, on that pitch, can't have been easy for the boys. Some possibly never played on a 3g pitch (mellor? wakeman?) others rarely.

Two points is two points but a long way to go and improvements must be made.

What do you want ?? That was far better than last season when you were spinning the 'back the boys line' !!We played a lot of debutants last night and they will need time to gel.But all in all you can only beat what's in front of you and six tries to three two of which were really consolations during a period when the referee and touch judge had a brainstorm was a sound enough victory for me.The starting 13 played over half an hour which was a good sign and is Clough the new Grix ?? For someone to say they didn't know he was on the field is ridiculous our section thought he ran in hard and took some stopping ??Thought Gaskell looked the business last night and if we can keep him fit could be a real assetAll in all we looked better than Leeds or Saints the night before and it's one win we didn't have last year so job done fair performance move on to next week.