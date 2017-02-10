|
Love Sir Ken Davy - hate the birthday card boy,wendyball and the their scum fans.
Police them-a come-a , an' them blow down me door - one him come crawling through me window.
Yes the one MC Shan and the one Daddy Snow together we-a love 'em as a Tor - na - do
Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:04 am
I'm not sure Leigh will be bottom 2, out of this weeks matches Leeds need to worry again
Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:05 am
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
Nice 1 Paulus
You're welcome Paul
If Wakefield Wildcats were playing at the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains
Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:35 am
Gaskell looked very assured. Hinchy looked great, some nice touches from leeming but a couple of times he tried too hard. ferguson ran hard but some poor decision making by him a few times (and that pass to smurph was a mile forward.), ikahihifo enjoyed himself -and put in some big minutes, symonds looked good. Leroy proved his captaincy, jerry looked strong but was turned yet again on that wing defensively, mellor didn't shine but did nothing wrong-limited opportunity, wakeman again limited opportunity, didn't notice clough was on until they announced he was coming off,
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:47 am
yorkieboy52 wrote:
You're welcome Paul
Yo Paulus not understanding the grabbing defence on our right edge that let's in easy tries.Seen it all too often,yeah we know who they are they are so much more skillful than the left edge,so does that just excuse their soft 'd'
It's been going on too long now.
Police them-a come-a , an' them blow down me door - one him come crawling through me window.
Yes the one MC Shan and the one Daddy Snow together we-a love 'em as a Tor - na - do
Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:05 am
jools wrote:
Think that pretty much how I saw it too.
Mellor looks to have potential and size.
Leroy was an excellent centre last night - one try and two v good assists.
Great evening - besides M62 roadworks coming back - hoarse this morning.
Sure Salford will be a sterner test - Widnes bottom of SL for me this season
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...
Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:42 am
That game will have done Gaskell the world of good especially mentally. Not played for 8 months and was safe as you like in his first game back in super league.
Looking like Symonds will be out so Roberts will get more minutes v Salford.
Good position to be in to still have Smith, Mason, O Brien, Rapira and Mamo to come into the side when needed.
I would really not rush Rapira and Mamo back as we should have enough in the locker room to see off Salford and Wakefield at home (My opinion) neither game will be easy but we should be looking to win both games at home.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:54 am
I was impressed with Gaskell. If you look at the way Widnes play that pitch they play it completely differently to the norm on the last tackle- no high bombs for the FB to drop
they deliberately kick it so it bounces, I remember Murphy having an awful time with that one year but Gaskell dealt with everything they threw at him brilliantly. Mamo may find himself on the wing when fit- which is no bad thing- if he'd been out there last night we would probably have scored two more with his pace!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:07 am
Great result that for you guys 2 points away from home, Widnes is never easy. I will be watching Wakey at your place when I get back from Africa looking forward to that game should be good.
[IMG]http://i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:17 am
Hope folk don't get too carried away. We weren't totally horrendous but we weren't brilliant. Widnes had little strike power and were missing key forwards. Play like that too many times this season and we will be beaten by quite a few sides. - having said that the first game of the season away, on that pitch, can't have been easy for the boys. Some possibly never played on a 3g pitch (mellor? wakeman?) others rarely.
Two points is two points but a long way to go and improvements must be made.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
