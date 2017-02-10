That game will have done Gaskell the world of good especially mentally. Not played for 8 months and was safe as you like in his first game back in super league.



Looking like Symonds will be out so Roberts will get more minutes v Salford.



Good position to be in to still have Smith, Mason, O Brien, Rapira and Mamo to come into the side when needed.



I would really not rush Rapira and Mamo back as we should have enough in the locker room to see off Salford and Wakefield at home (My opinion) neither game will be easy but we should be looking to win both games at home.