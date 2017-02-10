WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - @Widnes Rd 1

@Widnes Rd 1

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:40 pm
Sheepridge Giant
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6856
Love Sir Ken Davy - hate the birthday card boy,wendyball and the their scum fans.
Police them-a come-a , an' them blow down me door - one him come crawling through me window.

Yes the one MC Shan and the one Daddy Snow together we-a love 'em as a Tor - na - do

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:04 am
Code13
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30878
Location: Gods Own County
I'm not sure Leigh will be bottom 2, out of this weeks matches Leeds need to worry again

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:05 am
yorkieboy52
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jun 14, 2008 10:01 pm
Posts: 162
Sheepridge Giant wrote:
Nice 1 Paulus

You're welcome Paul
If Wakefield Wildcats were playing at the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:35 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7093
Gaskell looked very assured. Hinchy looked great, some nice touches from leeming but a couple of times he tried too hard. ferguson ran hard but some poor decision making by him a few times (and that pass to smurph was a mile forward.), ikahihifo enjoyed himself -and put in some big minutes, symonds looked good. Leroy proved his captaincy, jerry looked strong but was turned yet again on that wing defensively, mellor didn't shine but did nothing wrong-limited opportunity, wakeman again limited opportunity, didn't notice clough was on until they announced he was coming off,
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 12:47 am
Sheepridge Giant
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2002 6:47 pm
Posts: 6856
yorkieboy52 wrote:
You're welcome Paul


Yo Paulus not understanding the grabbing defence on our right edge that let's in easy tries.Seen it all too often,yeah we know who they are they are so much more skillful than the left edge,so does that just excuse their soft 'd'

It's been going on too long now.
Police them-a come-a , an' them blow down me door - one him come crawling through me window.

Yes the one MC Shan and the one Daddy Snow together we-a love 'em as a Tor - na - do

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:05 am
Run leroy , run !
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 08, 2011 7:58 pm
Posts: 1275
Location: At my keyboard in sunny hudds
jools wrote:
Gaskell looked very assured. Hinchy looked great, some nice touches from leeming but a couple of times he tried too hard. ferguson ran hard but some poor decision making by him a few times (and that pass to smurph was a mile forward.), ikahihifo enjoyed himself -and put in some big minutes, symonds looked good. Leroy proved his captaincy, jerry looked strong but was turned yet again on that wing defensively, mellor didn't shine but did nothing wrong-limited opportunity, wakeman again limited opportunity, didn't notice clough was on until they announced he was coming off,


Think that pretty much how I saw it too.

Mellor looks to have potential and size.

Leroy was an excellent centre last night - one try and two v good assists.

Great evening - besides M62 roadworks coming back - hoarse this morning.

Sure Salford will be a sterner test - Widnes bottom of SL for me this season
Run leroy , run !.... And he did - twice - and we partied hard...
