Gaskell looked very assured. Hinchy looked great, some nice touches from leeming but a couple of times he tried too hard. ferguson ran hard but some poor decision making by him a few times (and that pass to smurph was a mile forward.), ikahihifo enjoyed himself -and put in some big minutes, symonds looked good. Leroy proved his captaincy, jerry looked strong but was turned yet again on that wing defensively, mellor didn't shine but did nothing wrong-limited opportunity, wakeman again limited opportunity, didn't notice clough was on until they announced he was coming off,