brearley84 wrote:



but lets hope we do! then again if they do it may be because we have injury problems so maybe not and missed the warm up games so dont think we will see him play sl this season, same goes for jared simpsonbut lets hope we do! then again if they do it may be because we have injury problems so maybe not

......or maybe we may need to rotate ......or blood the young ones gradually.....or ......Any sense - give them time to recover ...get them fit and use them if it prevents the first choice players "niggles" from becoming worseTheyre in the squad thats what theyre there forCant leave em sat on the sidelines forever --promising players need to be brought on to full potential and then if not considered to have mad the grade allowed to move and play at their own "standard" elsewhere I M O