Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:23 am
bilko1941
Joined: Sat Oct 01, 2011 4:24 pm
Posts: 560
GiantJake1988 wrote:
Only Mamo unavailable for selection this week. Stone said Gaskell had a "blip" last week whatever that means and is available for selection.

Oldham could potentially have Daniel Smith, Nathan Mason, Paul Clough, Sam Wood, Tyler Dickinson, Lee Gaskell, Dale Ferguson, Mikey Wood, Liam Johnson & Gene Ormsby all available to play for them at the weekend.

Anyone know how far Jake Wardle is off been fully fit? surely must be fit by now
Two weeks then ok for an academy start

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:32 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12202
Location: Huddersfield
djhudds wrote:
Jake Wardle theee weeks off doing contact


and missed the warm up games so dont think we will see him play sl this season, same goes for jared simpson

but lets hope we do! then again if they do it may be because we have injury problems so maybe not :lol:
Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:36 pm
Code13
Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30864
Location: Gods Own County
19 man squad named
It's interesting for sure

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:38 pm
brearley84
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12202
Location: Huddersfield
no obrien probably the only one you would have thought would be in the 19 who isnt, maybe he didnt do enough in his pre season games, in the 2 i saw he was pretty poor, leeming can play big minutes at hooker anyway, seems like hincy will be doing abit of hooking again too!!

i can see the team as

mcintosh

mcgillvary
cudjoe
mellor
murphy

brough
brierley
leeming

lawrence
hinchcliffe
symonds
taai
ikahihifo

bench-
ferguson
wakeman
roberts
clough


smith and gaskell to miss out


no rapira again :( bit of a worry
Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 4:56 pm
djhudds
Joined: Wed Jun 13, 2012 8:17 pm
Posts: 129
Gaskell got a different hamstring injury than he had before, has trained a bit this week

Re: @Widnes Rd 1

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:11 pm
boomer
Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am
Posts: 1034
Location: Madeira
McIntosh
McGilvery
Cudjoe
Mellor
Murphy
Brough
Brierley
Wakeman
Hinchliffe
Smith
Symonds
Taai
Lawrence

bench Leeming, Clough, Ferguson lkahihifo.

Gaskell and Roberts to miss out.
