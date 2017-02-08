GiantJake1988 wrote:

Only Mamo unavailable for selection this week. Stone said Gaskell had a "blip" last week whatever that means and is available for selection.



Oldham could potentially have Daniel Smith, Nathan Mason, Paul Clough, Sam Wood, Tyler Dickinson, Lee Gaskell, Dale Ferguson, Mikey Wood, Liam Johnson & Gene Ormsby all available to play for them at the weekend.



Anyone know how far Jake Wardle is off been fully fit? surely must be fit by now