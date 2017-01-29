This has got to be a joke! If we lose we lose.. the first game of the season is usually a lottery anyway. If they look fit, show some good signs, work hard for each other and look like they are enjoying it I'll be happy.
Joined: Sat Aug 16, 2008 9:17 am Posts: 1025 Location: Madeira
we were 16 points up there last year and blew it, hopefully that kind of attitude that was far too prevelent has neen sorted, l,m hoping that this fitter, faster, more mobile team we have been hearing about, will be suited to that pitch.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.