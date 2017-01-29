From what I hear we are expecting to go in something like this



1. Gaskell

2. McGilvarry

3. Cudjoe

4. Lawrence

5. Murphy

6. Brough

7. Brierley

8. Rapira

9. Leeming

10. Wakeman

11. Symonds

12. Taai

13. Hinchliffe



Bench any of:

Ferguson

Ikahihifo

Roberts

O Brien

Clough

Mason



Depends how we come out of Wednesday nights game and obviously on whether hinchliffe will spell at 9 and if Ukuma will play at prop.



Also heard Mamo may first be introduced on the wing until he has found his feet.



Lawrence at centre with Murphy on his wing will be great defensively but extremely poor in attack.



There is the potential for Mcintosh af FB with Gaskell at centre but Stone seems to keep hinting at Gaskell to play FB.



Oldham may really benefit this year from us as we have a lot of players who won't be playing in the 19s that need experience.



Smith, Dickinson and English may play a lot of games at Oldham this year and will be hoping to impress to get first point of call when props get rotated.



Sam Wood and Darnell may also play a lot for Oldham too especially early in the season. Same goes for Alex Mellor, Liam Johnson and Mikey Wood