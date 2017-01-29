From what I hear we are expecting to go in something like this



1. Gaskell

2. McGilvarry

3. Cudjoe

4. Lawrence

5. Murphy

6. Brough

7. Brierley

8. Rapira

9. Leeming

10. Wakeman

11. Symonds

12. Taai

13. Hinchliffe



Bench any of:

Ferguson

Ikahihifo

Roberts

O Brien

Clough

Mason



Depends how we come out of Wednesday nights game and obviously on whether hinchliffe will spell at 9 and if Ukuma will play at prop.



Also heard Mamo may first be introduced on the wing until he has found his feet.



Lawrence at centre with Murphy on his wing will be great defensively but extremely poor in attack.